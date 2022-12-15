Fakhrul sued in 92 cases in 10 years

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been sent to jail at least five times in connection with 92 cases filed against him in the last 10 years, according to his lawyers and family.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader has to languish in the jail for 350 days since 2012 while he has to appear in Dhaka court every month.

Fakhrul appeared in the court on 8 December after he was picked up from his residence on the night of that day.

Later, he was shown arrested in a case filed over a clash that took place between police and BNP men in the capital’s Naya Paltan on 7 December.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Supreme Court Bar Association former president and Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Zainul Abedin said the government has filed false cases one after another to politically harass the BNP secretary general. Most of the cases have been stayed by court orders, he added.