No scope to show generosity on Myanmar issue: Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today, Monday said that there’s no scope of showing generosity to Myanmar and no more displaced Myanmar nationals will be allowed to enter Bangladesh in any circumstances.

"It is not possible to show any more generosity on the issue of Myanmar and if someone new comes to Bangladesh from there, he or she will not be allowed to enter the territory of Bangladesh," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a press conference held at AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.