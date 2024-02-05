No scope to show generosity on Myanmar issue: Obaidul Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today, Monday said that there’s no scope of showing generosity to Myanmar and no more displaced Myanmar nationals will be allowed to enter Bangladesh in any circumstances.
"It is not possible to show any more generosity on the issue of Myanmar and if someone new comes to Bangladesh from there, he or she will not be allowed to enter the territory of Bangladesh," he said.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks at a press conference held at AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital this afternoon.
He mentioned what the Bangladesh home minister said on the Myanmar issue is the statement of the incumbent government and also the stance of AL.
"We are worried about some villages around the conflict zones (in Myanmar). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will definitely issue statements to this end. No matter how much provocation comes, we will not react," he said.
The AL general secretary said mortar shells fired from Myanmar are falling on the Bangladesh border and three people have already been shot.
"Myanmar is violating airspace too. Why should we face problems because of their problems? The United Nations and China should take initiative in this regard," he said.
Quader said the conflict in Myanmar is their internal affairs, but they should keep in mind that it does not cause any danger to neighbouring countries.
"The intervention of the United Nations is needed in this regard. I told the Chinese ambassador that since Myanmar listens to China, they should also play a role in this regard. Bangladesh has sought Chinese cooperation," he said.
About the contemporary politics, the road transport and bridges minister said that the United States has also left the BNP.
"What will the BNP do now after US President Biden promised to work together (with the AL government)? What do they have to say now?" he questioned.
Quader said the efforts of those who opposed and boycotted the elections in the country and carried out terrorist acts to foil the polls, did not yield any results. The US has not stood by BNP on visa policy or sanctions issues, he said.
AL organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and SM Kamal Hossain, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan and central committee members Sahabuddin Faraji and Anwar Hossain were, among others, were present.