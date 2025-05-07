NCP presents fundamental reform plan to consensus commission, focus on 3 key goals

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has submitted its outline of fundamental reforms to the National Consensus Commission, identifying balance of power, accountability, and decentralisation as the three essential pillars for restructuring the governance system of Bangladesh.

The proposal was presented during extended discussions at the LD Hall of the National Parliament on Tuesday.

According to the NCP, elections can be held at any time, but a fair and stable political future depends on implementing these structural reforms beforehand.

The party also insisted that the trial of fascist and genocidal Awami League must be visibly pursued.

The Consensus Commission is currently holding discussions with various political parties on the key recommendations submitted by the five reform commissions, with the aim of building broad political agreement.