NCP presents fundamental reform plan to consensus commission, focus on 3 key goals
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has submitted its outline of fundamental reforms to the National Consensus Commission, identifying balance of power, accountability, and decentralisation as the three essential pillars for restructuring the governance system of Bangladesh.
The proposal was presented during extended discussions at the LD Hall of the National Parliament on Tuesday.
According to the NCP, elections can be held at any time, but a fair and stable political future depends on implementing these structural reforms beforehand.
The party also insisted that the trial of fascist and genocidal Awami League must be visibly pursued.
The Consensus Commission is currently holding discussions with various political parties on the key recommendations submitted by the five reform commissions, with the aim of building broad political agreement.
Tuesday’s discussion marked the commission’s second session with the NCP, following an initial meeting on 19 April. The first phase of the dialogue between the two sides concluded with this latest round.
In its presentation, the NCP emphasised that the goal of the July mass uprising was not merely the restoration of electoral democracy but the institutionalisation of democratic practices through systemic transformation.
The party stated that elections are a crucial step, but democracy cannot be sustained by elections alone.
Drawing on the experience of Bangladesh’s return to democracy in 1991 and the years that followed, the NCP warned that focusing solely on minimal electoral reforms - such as a temporary arrangement to ensure free and fair voting - would once again leave the country vulnerable to authoritarian rule.
The NCP’s outline covers a wide range of issues it considers essential to democratic restructuring. These include reforms to the constitution, particularly the concentration of power in the Prime Minister’s office, as well as the creation of an independent and effective Election Commission.
The party has also proposed introducing provisions for constitutional referendums, ensuring the independence of the judiciary, reforming the appointment process for constitutional posts, instituting a neutral interim government for election periods, and initiating reforms in the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Additionally, the party has called for major changes to the local electoral system and the broader public administration framework.
Many of these proposals would require constitutional amendments, and the NCP acknowledged that discussions with the Consensus Commission on how to implement such reforms have not yet taken place. These topics are expected to be addressed in the future.
Following the discussion, NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossen told the media that differences remain among political parties regarding the scope and urgency of reforms, creating uncertainty around the process.
However, he stressed that the NCP had done its part by submitting a detailed outline, which they believe is essential to protect the state from reverting to authoritarianism.
He added that the proposals submitted could serve as a starting point for further discussions, and that their implementation would help create the conditions necessary for credible elections.
Earlier in the briefing, Sarjis Alam, the party’s chief organiser for the northern region, summarised the NCP’s proposal to the media.
Constitutional system and balance of power
In its outline, the NCP has proposed the formation of a National Constitutional Council (NCC) to ensure accountability of the executive branch. This council would be responsible for appointments to constitutional posts. The legislature would be bicameral, with the lower house elected through the current system, while the upper house would be formed based on proportional representation. Members of Parliament would have the right to express their views freely, but the constitutional framework must also ensure governmental stability.
The NCP proposed lowering the minimum voting age to 16 and the minimum age to contest parliamentary elections to 23. It also proposes that the right to information be recognised as a fundamental right. The outline calls for increased empowerment and representation of women and recommends amending repressive laws and constitutional provisions that infringe on fundamental rights.
To ensure balance within the executive branch, several proposals have been made. A person may serve as Prime Minister for a maximum of two terms. The same individual cannot simultaneously hold the positions of party leader, Prime Minister, and leader of the House.
The opposition should have the right to form a shadow cabinet. The chairpersons of key parliamentary committees - specifically those for Planning, Public Administration, and the Ministry of Home Affairs - must be from the opposition. A vote of no confidence may be brought against the Prime Minister, although not against the government as a whole.
* More to follow…