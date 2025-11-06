BNP positive, Jamaat forms committee, 9 parties take initiative

The 7-day deadline set by the interim government for political parties to reach a consensus on the question of implementation of the July Charter or the reform proposals will end soon. However, there have been no visible initiatives to hold discussions from the political parties in this regard.

On Wednesday, the Jamaat-e-Islami formed a two-member committee to discuss the matter. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has also shown a positive intent about holding discussions.

Meanwhile, with the aim of reducing disagreements between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami over the implementation of the July Charter and reaching a political consensus, nine parties—including the six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha, National Citizen Party (NCP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, and AB Party—are considering holding separate meetings with the two parties. After meeting with BNP and Jamaat, they also plan to hold discussions with relevant government representatives. The top leaders of the nine parties reached this consensus at a meeting among themselves yesterday afternoon.