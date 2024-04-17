BNP main impediment on way to consolidating our victory: Obaidul Quader

Bracketing opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party with anti-liberation forces, governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Wednesday said they will have to be resisted to give the country’s victory and independence a solid foundation.

“BNP is the main impediment on the way to consolidating our victory... today, all anti-liberation evil forces who are working against the country’s victory and successes will have to be defeated and resisted,” he told newspersons after placing wreaths before the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 marking the historic ‘Mujibnagar Day’.