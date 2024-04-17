BNP main impediment on way to consolidating our victory: Obaidul Quader
Bracketing opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party with anti-liberation forces, governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Wednesday said they will have to be resisted to give the country’s victory and independence a solid foundation.
“BNP is the main impediment on the way to consolidating our victory... today, all anti-liberation evil forces who are working against the country’s victory and successes will have to be defeated and resisted,” he told newspersons after placing wreaths before the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32 marking the historic ‘Mujibnagar Day’.
Terming BNP as a communal force, the ruling party leader further said the independence and democracy loving people will have to be united to defeat this evil force.
“Mujibnagar Day is a historic day in our national life ... We will take oath today to continue our struggle under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina to build a ‘Sonar Bangla’ ... A prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he added.