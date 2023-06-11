BNP won’t be deceived for a third time: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir has accused the ruling Awami League of deceiving, breaking the promise made during the dialogue ahead of the last national election in 2018. There have been talks about dialogues to settle the disputes among the political parties again ahead of the upcoming general elections again in recent times.

In this context, accusing the ruling party of not keeping the words, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We have already been deceived twice. The people of the country won’t be deceived for a third time.”

The BNP secretary general said this while addressing an event to mark the first death anniversary of late BNP leader Gautam Chakrabarty at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Khristan Kalyan Front (Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front) organised the programme.