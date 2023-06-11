BNP won’t be deceived for a third time: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir has accused the ruling Awami League of deceiving, breaking the promise made during the dialogue ahead of the last national election in 2018. There have been talks about dialogues to settle the disputes among the political parties again ahead of the upcoming general elections again in recent times.
In this context, accusing the ruling party of not keeping the words, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “We have already been deceived twice. The people of the country won’t be deceived for a third time.”
The BNP secretary general said this while addressing an event to mark the first death anniversary of late BNP leader Gautam Chakrabarty at the Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Khristan Kalyan Front (Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front) organised the programme.
Explaining the allegations of deception he brought against the Awami League, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “They invited us for dialogue ahead of the general elections in 2018. We accepted that thinking that if we could create an environment for a credible and neutral election through discussions, then we would be able to change the fate of the people.”
He said, “We could not fulfil that wish as the ruling party did not keep the promise they made during the dialogue. We want to make it clear that no one will be deceived by them (ruling party) anymore as they never keep their word.”
Referring to the elections in 2014 and 2018, the BNP secretary general said, “People have seen those elections. There is no way to get back to that point again.”
Earlier, Awami League’s advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu has spoken of holding dialogue with the opposition at the mediation of the UN if needed in the context of the new US visa policy for Bangladeshis to ensure a free and fair election in the country.
However, in the face of adverse reactions from within the party, Amir Hossain Amu withdrew his statements.
However, several ministers of the ruling party have been giving different statements regarding holding dialogues with the opposition since then. They, though, are saying that the party is yet to take any decision.
Mirza Fakhrul also spoke on the law minister’s remark of not arresting or harassing anyone during the time of polls.
He said, “The law minister has told the parliament that no one would be arrested or detained during the polls. Who will believe these words? It is like the fable of a lying shepherd.”
Referring to their demand of holding the election under a non-partisan government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The ministers and ruling party leaders are saying the issue of caretaker government is dead now. How could that be? Rather, it is the most burning issue now. We think this government should resign at once.”
Hindu Bouddha Khristan Kalyan Front secretary general Tarun Kumar Dey was the conductor of the programme while chairman Bijan Kanti Sarker presided over it. Gano Forum general secretary Shurbrata Chowdhury, Hindu Bouddha Khristan Kalyan Front advisor prof Shukomol Barua, Tapan Chandra Majumdar, Shushil Barua, vice-chairman Aparna Roy, Nitai Chandra Ghosh and Ramesh Dutt was among others present at the event.