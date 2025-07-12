Killings and attacks, not without ‘political shelter’: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has claimed that every murder happening in the country is fueled by political motives. They say that the incidents of killings, attacks and legal harassment are not taking place without ‘political shelter’.

The anti-discrimination student movement held a press conference in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh of Dhaka today, Saturday at 11:00 am. A scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag was brutally murdered in front of the Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday.

The leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said these regarding this murder and the ongoing state of extortion, grabbing, attacks, and murders carried out under political shelter across the country.