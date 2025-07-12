Killings and attacks, not without ‘political shelter’: Anti-Discrimination Student Movement
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has claimed that every murder happening in the country is fueled by political motives. They say that the incidents of killings, attacks and legal harassment are not taking place without ‘political shelter’.
The anti-discrimination student movement held a press conference in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh of Dhaka today, Saturday at 11:00 am. A scrap trader Lal Chand alias Sohag was brutally murdered in front of the Mitford Hospital in the capital on Wednesday.
The leaders of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said these regarding this murder and the ongoing state of extortion, grabbing, attacks, and murders carried out under political shelter across the country.
Speaking at the event, Rashidul Islam (Rifat Rashid), president of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement said, “There’s a political motivation involved behind every murder, every attack, and every fabricated case. These events are not actually happening without political shelter. It is this political shelter and political power that are creating such monsters and hyenas.”
Rashidul further added that a video went viral on social media yesterday. The video showed a man named Sohag being brutally murdered. People danced on his corpse. These are things we only heard of happening during Ayyam-e-Jahiliyyah (pre-Islamic barbaric period). There is now an ongoing conspiracy to bring that barbarity back to Bangladesh.
Rashidul Islam went on to accuse ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of conspiring against Bangladesh while residing in India, adding that many are now “falling into that trap.”
The Anti-Discrimination Student Leader also alleged that many BNP leaders had maintained their business interests under the authoritarian rule by aligning with the Awami League. He warned that they will not allow any new fascist regime to rise in Bangladesh again.
Rashidul further claimed that those protesting such killings are being labelled in various ways to delegitimise dissent, “Even now, during protest marches against such killings, people are being tagged as Shibir, militants, conspirators, anti-BNP forces, anti-Bangladesh forces, pro-Hasina, Chattra League members, etc. This tagging culture is the signature style of Hasina.”
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has called for a torch procession at the Shahbagh intersection around 7:00 pm today. The organisation urged students and citizens from all over the country to join the programme from their respective platforms and banners in their respective localities. The event was announced by the organisation’s general secretary Md Inamul Hasan.