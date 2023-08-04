BNP is deadlier than dengue: Information minister

Hasan, also joint general secretary of governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL), was addressing as the chief guest an awareness campaign to prevent dengue under the arrangement of Krishak League, a front organiation of AL, at Khamarbari in the city.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan joined the programme as the special guest.

BNP never does politics for people and its top leaders want the party to stay as a gang of hooligans, remarked the information minister.

Explaining BNP’s role at different times, Hasan Mahmud said, the party never stands by people in any disaster or crisis like flood, cyclone or even dengue prevention and during the coronavirus pandemic, the party leaders only made photo-sessions and their politics is only for Begum Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman.

Now they are only talking about Tarique and Zubaida’s sentence, he mentioned.