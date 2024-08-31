BNP has no relations with extortionists, handover them to police: Fakhrul 

Mentioning that reports are being published in different media outlets tarnishing the image of BNP, he said, “There is no relation of BNP with such heinous acts.”

Fakhrul warned all concerned saying that a vested quarter has been trying to spoil the victory that has been achieved through the student-people uprising. “So, the people across the country have to remain cautious and alert against any such moves,” he added.

The BNP secretary general once again said the interim government will have to be given logical time to create a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair election to handover the state power to an elected government.