BNP has no relations with extortionists, handover them to police: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fahrul Islam Alamgir today, Saturday said there is no relation of their party with extortionists, calling upon all to handover those to police who were found involved in extortion in the name of BNP.
“If anyone in your areas comes to extort money in the name of BNP, capture them first and then handover to police,” he said at a gathering before distributing relief among flood affected people at Chhoto Sharifpur area under Lalmai Upazila in Cumilla.
Mentioning that reports are being published in different media outlets tarnishing the image of BNP, he said, “There is no relation of BNP with such heinous acts.”
Fakhrul warned all concerned saying that a vested quarter has been trying to spoil the victory that has been achieved through the student-people uprising. “So, the people across the country have to remain cautious and alert against any such moves,” he added.
The BNP secretary general once again said the interim government will have to be given logical time to create a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair election to handover the state power to an elected government.
“The interim government has only passed 20 to 22 days. We’re holding discussions with the government so that they can create a conducive environment to hold a fair national poll. We have to give the interim government time and we want to do so. If we can hold a good election and thus we can handover the power to the government elected by the people, then the trust of the people in government mechanism will retain,” he said.
BNP chairperson’s adviser and former lawmaker Md Monirul Haque Chowdury presided over the prgramme. Among others, BNP’s central organising secretary professor Selim Bhuiyan, relief and rehabilitation affairs secretary and Cumilla south district BNP president Haji Amin-ur Rashid Yeasin, BNP leader Abul Kalam, Cumilla city BNP convener Utbatul Bari Abu and secretary general Yusuf Molla Tipu were present.