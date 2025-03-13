BNP doubts December elections

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We expect the chief adviser to present the election roadmap to the nation soon. This will clear the fog surrounding the elections. If the roadmap is provided, business uncertainty will decrease, and all sectors will find relief.”

Adding to the scepticism, National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam recently told two international news agencies that he does not believe elections can be held under the current law and order situation and the existing policing system.

BNP leaders interpret this as a signal that the situation is worsening, blaming the government’s administrative inaction and lack of control.

They argue that if this trend continues, the law and order situation will not improve, raising further doubts about whether elections can be held as scheduled.

BNP has been pressing for early elections, while the government is moving forward with broader reforms, including changes to the constitution, the election commission, and public administration through the National Consensus Commission.

The commission has already initiated discussions with political parties and has sent out letters seeking their views on the proposed reforms. Today, 13 March, marks the deadline for parties to submit their opinions.