Quader Mirza claims attempts on his life

Quader said even though he is not suffering from insecurity, he is worried about his people. He said, “The administration and the government know what they will do, but till the last drop of blood remains in my body, I will not budge from here.”

Abdul Quader Mirza demanded that information minister Hasan Mahmud and central leader Sujit Roy be given the responsibility to investigate the killing of journalist Borhan Uddin Mozakker and the auto-rickshaw driver Alauddin. He made an appeal to the prime minister for the killings to be investigated by the state intelligence agencies NSI and DGFI, alongside a judicial inquiry. He said, “If the investigations prove me or any of my men to be guilty, I will accept any punishment.”

A number of Quader Mirza’s people were with him at the press conference. Police were seen near around the pourashava office at the time.

In the meantime, tension prevails in Basurhat pourashava. Over 300 members of the police are patrolling the town, 100 in every shift. Several RAB teams are on patrol too. A police superintendent of the Chattogram range is also in Basurhat along with several other senior police officers. They are keeping an eye round the clock on the situation in Basurhat.