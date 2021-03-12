Police surround Basurhat municipal building with Quader Mirza inside

Speculations spread around the district that Abdul Quader Mirza, the Basurhat pourashava mayor of Companiganj, Noakhali, would be arrested Friday morning. However, till 10:00am, that remained a speculation.

The police have surrounded the municipal building where Quader Mirza has spent the night. He is accompanied by a few of his loyalists.

Over 300 police and RAB members have been deployed there to keep the overall law and order situation in Basurhat under control. Several senior officers, including a police super of Chattogram Range, are there too, overseeing the situation.

The police claim that everything is normal at Basurhat at the moment and there is no problem. Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the upazila Awami League organising secretary Mizanur Rahman Badal, a rival of Quader Mirza, arrested on Thursday from the district town, will be shown as arrested for launching an attack, damaging property and opening fire.