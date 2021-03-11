Noakhali Awami League: Central leaders’ silence questioned

There has been political tension, conflict and clashes over the past two and a half months in Companiganj, Noakhali and two people, including a journalist, were even killed in the violence. Yet the ruling Awami League remains mysteriously silent about the matter. Most central leaders of the party find this silence to be abnormal. They even find this to be an abysmal failure in party discipline.

Several leaders at Awami League’s policymaking level said that this violence at the grassroots could have easily been resolved by means of organisational and administrative measures. But no effective action was taken from any level of the party. The common people are questioning why no measures are being taken from the centre to resolve this issue. Even Abdul Quader Mirza, the source of the problem, himself is questioning why the central leaders are not speaking out.

Even three weeks ago Prothom Alo questioned several central leaders of Awami League about the matter. No one wanted to be named. They all said, this is the party general secretary Obaidul Quader’s matter.