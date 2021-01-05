Won’t get a chance to flee if fair polls held, says transport minister's brother

Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, has vowed to tell the truth after his recovery from severe illness. His recent remarks on local politics in Noakhali and the overall situation in Bangladesh have sparked a widespread controversy.

Some politicians of the ruling party are embarrassed while some are agreed with his remarks delivered on 31 December last year while unveiling his manifesto before the forthcoming municipality election of Basurhat in Companiganj upazila, Noakhali.

Abdul Quader Mirza, vice-president of the district Awami League’s proposed committee, is the ruling party’s mayoral candidate in the municipality polls for the third consecutive terms. The local government election is set to be held on 16 January.

In that speech, delivered in the dialect of Noakhali, he said, “Sycophant Awami League leaders claim they demolished the fort of BNP under the leadership of this and that leader. If fair election is held, except for three or four constituencies, our MPs’ in the rest of the seats will not even find the door to run away. This is the truth. I’m just saying it boldly.”