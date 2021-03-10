Section 144 imposed in Basurhat

At least 27 people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's deadly clash between two rival factions of ruling Awami League in Noakhali, officials said Wednesday.

The 27 suspects have been nabbed from different parts of the upazila, reports news agency UNB.

The clash between supporters of Quader Mirza and other Awami League activists in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila left one person dead and more than 30 others injured. Meanwhile, the local administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the Basurhat municipality area in the wake of the clash.

Companiganj upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Mohamamd Ziaul Haque Mir said that the prohibitory orders would remain in force till 11:59pm on Wednesday.