Awami League striding the path of BNP

Recently a social gathering picked the contemporary political issues for discussion. Participating in the random chitchatting, one popped up saying the ruling Awami League has made the politics tough for the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Rest of the participants stared at him. They thought that the gentleman’s statement might be a reflection of BNP’s allegation that its activists have been subjected to torture by the government.

When the listeners gave him a curious look, the gentleman replied that BNP was not challenged by the bar on its political activities actually. There might be another reason. Differences in political practices between Awami League and BNP were narrowing down over the days. Now only the political speech and slogans can differentiate the two parties, not their principles. Precisely, Awami League is hijacking politics of BNP.

The gentleman further explained, Awami League and BNP used to do distinctive politics in the past. There was a thick line separating the two supporters’ groups. Awami League was the flag bearer of Bangalee nationalism while the later the Bangladeshi nationalism. Awami League organisers used to uphold the four pillars of the state’s fundamental principles–Bangalee nationalism, democracy, socialism and secularism. They boldly blamed BNP of undermining the fundamental principles by revoking secularism, and twisting the meaning of socialism. They would allege that BNP had become dependent on bureaucracy rather than a pro-people party as it emerged in the state-operating incubator.