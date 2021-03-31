'Quader Mirza resigns from AL'

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader's Younger brother and Noakhali’s controversial Awami League (AL) leader Abdul Quader Mirza has resigned from the party (AL).

“I have resigned from the Awami League,” Mirza, also the mayor of Bashurhat pourashava under companiganj upazila, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday afternoon.

He said he has resigned from the party protesting against the administrative harassment inflicted by ruling party on his followers and activists.

More to follow...