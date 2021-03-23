Quader Mirza threatens to commit suicide

Noakhali Awami League (AL) leader Abdul Quader Mirza has threatened to commit suicide if his elder brother--AL general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader--tries to hatch any conspiracy against him.

Quader Mirza appeared on Facebook live on Tuesday at 11:00am and threatened to take his own life saying he won’t bow to any falsehood.

In a 30-minute Facebook live deliberation, the incumbent mayor of Basurhat pourashava, Companiganj, claimed, “Instigated by his wife, Obaidul Quader is conspiring against me, to do something similar to the way Hussain Muhammad Ershad was taken to CMH from his home one night during the last parliamentary election. It is very unfortunate. I am informing the people of the country that if such an incident happens to me, I will commit suicide. I will not bow to any falsehood.”