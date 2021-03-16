Quader Mirza now accuses sister-in-law of 'plotting murder'

Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, has now accused his sister-in-law of plotting to kill him.

He has alleged that she is involved in all sorts of conspiracies.

He made these allegations on Facebook live around 1:00pm Tuesday, sitting in the Basurhat pourashava office of Companiganj, Noakhali.

He alleged in Facebook live that, “It is unfortunate but true that the aggression taking place against me and my men is actually being conducted by Ishratunnesa Quader, the wife of our honourable minister Obaidul Quader. She has gathered everyone together and set them against me and has plotted to kill me.”