Quader Mirza now accuses sister-in-law of 'plotting murder'

Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, has now accused his sister-in-law of plotting to kill him.
He has alleged that she is involved in all sorts of conspiracies.
He made these allegations on Facebook live around 1:00pm Tuesday, sitting in the Basurhat pourashava office of Companiganj, Noakhali.
He alleged in Facebook live that, “It is unfortunate but true that the aggression taking place against me and my men is actually being conducted by Ishratunnesa Quader, the wife of our honourable minister Obaidul Quader. She has gathered everyone together and set them against me and has plotted to kill me.”
Quader Mirza said that his followers' houses were being raided.
“Three days ago I informed the DIG that the DB police here, led by the OC of the police station, were harassing us at the orders of the SP,” he said.
The newly-elected pourashava mayor added, “Many false cases have been filed against my activists. Police have arrested around 20 of my leaders and activists. Yet not a single person named in my cases has been arrested. Their people are roaming around freely.”
Saying that he is under pressure for speaking against corrupt politics on Facebook live, Quader Mirza said, “My crime is that I speak against corrupt politics. I speak against tender manipulations. I speak against the irregularities in the appointments. Now they are rising up under the leadership of the minister’s wife Ishratunnesa Quader. A boy called Jahangir is controlling the administration from Dhaka. They have made millions from BRTA and other places. Upazila chairman Shahab Uddin is assisting them. Jahangir is using the administration to carry out all these irregularities. Let DGFI and NSI investigate these matters.”
Referring to the case of Khijir Hayat Khan’s wife in court, Quader Mirza said, “She went to file a case against me for insulting Khijir Hayat. May Allah strike me dead if I ever insulted Khijir Hayat. Many went forward to assault him, but I stopped them. My arms and my back were hurt, trying to protect him. Now he and his wife went to file a case against me, saying I assaulted him.”
Referring to the allegations of Ishratunnesa’s plotting to kill Quader Mirza, upazila Awami League president Khijir Hayat Khan told Prothom Alo, “He (Quader Mirza) has gone mad and is speaking like a mad man. His allegations are all baseless and false. We will hold a press briefing soon to reveal the various misdeeds of Quader Mirza.”
Quader Mirza, who was elected Basurhat mayor for the second time in the January municipal elections, came into focus with certain statements where he has also brought allegations against his sister-in-law.
He said that though he was a candidate of the ‘boat’ symbol (Awami League election symbol), certain local Awami League leaders and the MP, along with his sister-in-law, had worked against him. He has come to the limelight at the time, questioning the local MP’s popularity.
Earlier on 14 March, Abdul Quader Mirza appeared in Facebook live, bringing allegations against elder brother and bridges minister Obaidul Quader’s wife for the recent political unrest in Companiganj, Noakhali.