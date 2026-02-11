Tk 720,000 recovered from Jamaat election office in Shariatpur, polling officer jailed

Joint forces recovered Tk 720,000 from an election office of Jamaat-e-Islami in the South Baishakhpara area of Naria municipality in Shariatpur.

A polling officer found there was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by a mobile court.

The mobile court was conducted by judge of the election inquiry and judicial committee and judicial magistrate Sujon Mia on Wednesday evening.

Accused polling officer Golam Mostafa is an assistant teacher of Haji Syed Ahmed Government Primary School in Naria. He had been appointed as a polling officer at Panchapalli High School centre in the upazila. Police of Naria police station later sent him to jail.