AB Party calls for independent anti-govt movement

AB Party on Monday called for a free, fair and credible election under an interim nonpartisan government and reconstruction of the republic based on equality, human dignity and social justice enshrined in our glorious constitution.

The party made the call at a press conference in Dhaka. Presided over by AB Party convenor and retired bureaucrat AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury, member secretary Mozibur Rahman Monju read out a written statement at the event, said a press release.