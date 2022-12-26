AB Party calls for independent anti-govt movement

Mozibur Rahman Monju outlined the party position surrounding the on-going political deadlock and anti-government agitation, in particular reference to BNP's proposal of 10 points and 27 points respectively calling upon this fascist regime to stand down and for transformative reforms afterwards.
Mozibur Rahman summarised the major two critical issues of the time in the country: nonpartisan but agreeable mechanism of holding a free, fair and credible election under a nonpartisan interim government as well as transformation of governance system of the country in light of generational aspiration.
AB Party claims that the current political deadlock is a result of wholesale misrule of the current regime. There has been no elected government since 2014 which triggered unprecedented economic mismanagement, corruption and eventual political deadlock.
The current regime is criticised for continuous verbal agitation of ‘Game is On/Bring it On’ which has been visible on the streets and the way ruling party goons are acting across the country along with the law enforcement agencies. It is completely unacceptable to intimidate dissents and human rights campaigners, Monju added.
Joint convenors professor Abdul Wahab Minar, Tajul Islam, Golam Faruq, Anisur Rahman Kochi and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad were also present.