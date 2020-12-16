Root of communal forces must be uprooted: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the communal forces must be resisted through the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War, reports BSS.

“There is no compromise on the question of independence and the Liberation War. The root of communal forces must be uprooted,” he told newspersons after paying homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, on behalf of the party, marking the Victory Day.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said an evil communal force continues its fight against the spirit of the Liberation War.