Five city polls bring different challenges for AL, BNP and EC

As part of the ongoing movement, BNP remains firm on its stance of not participating in any election under the regime. The party would not join the city polls from this point of view. But there is pressure from grassroots activists to the central leadership of the party in the question of participating in the polls.

It seems that Sylhet city mayor and BNP leader Ariful Haque Chowdhury might participate in the election. He even went to London to discuss the matter with the party's acting chairperson. BNP leader Nazrul Islam Manju has openly expressed his interest to contest in Khulna city polls. Gazipur BNP leader Hasan Uddin Sarker has been saying that the ruling party candidate would not be let win without a fight. If these leaders really take part in the polls and BNP become forced to support them unofficially, then the party’s stance of not participating in the polls under this government would be in question. On the contrary, if BNP remains adamant in its stance, the government might take advantage of the willingness of the BNP leaders to contest in the polls and hold ‘Ukil Sattar Model’ elections like in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls. There is an apprehension among BNP leadership that the government, if successful, might use the same strategy in the next general election.

At a time when BNP is talking about taking their movement to the next level leading up to the national election, if leaders like Ariful Haque Chowdhury and Nazrul Islam contest in the City Corporation election, it would raise questions about the party’s unity and solidarity. Many election observers also feel that there are many external challenges for BNP as well.