BNP sends letter to UN Secretary General on election

BNP on Sunday sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations informing him about the upcoming national election. The party termed the upcoming election as ‘one-sided’ in the letter.

BNP alleged that leaders and activists of the party are being repressed by orchestrating sabotage including arson in the run up to the election.

The letter was signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The letter has been sent to the UN headquarters at New York Sunday.

The party sent the same letter to the foreign missions including the UN in Dhaka on Saturday.

