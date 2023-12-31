BNP sends letter to UN Secretary General on election

BNP on Sunday sent a letter to the Secretary General of the United Nations informing him about the upcoming national election. The party termed the upcoming election as ‘one-sided’ in the letter.
BNP alleged that leaders and activists of the party are being repressed by orchestrating sabotage including arson in the run up to the election.
The letter was signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. The letter has been sent to the UN headquarters at New York Sunday.
The party sent the same letter to the foreign missions including the UN in Dhaka on Saturday.
Rizvi read out the letter during a virtual press conference this afternoon.
The key opposition party alleged that the government has orchestrated attacks on buses and trains, arson and various subversive activities in the last two months to put blame on BNP men. Awami League is using a section of law enforcers in these activities. BNP men are later being arrested over these incidents. The government is trying to hold a farcical election by thwarting the ongoing movement of opposition parties, it added.
“A certain pattern can be seen in the ongoing arson incidents. Awami League and the party-dominated state machinery are the lone beneficiary of these incidents while BNP is the main sufferer,” the BNP’s letter wrote.
The party has alleged that the government is heading towards conducting yet another violent and sham election like in 2014 and 2018.
In its letter to the UN chief, the BNP has mentioned the statistics of arrest and death of its leaders and activists since 28 October.
BNP claimed 25,000 of its leaders and activists have been arrested and 27 killed since 28 October.