Satisfactory environment, want to monitor throughout the day: Mayoral candidate Nizam

However, he alleged that in some centres there are two booths in a single room. Although there were two agents of Awami League, only one of his agents was allowed to be there.
Nizam Uddin was the central assistant organising secretary of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal and the president of Cumilla City Swechchhasebak Dal. He resigned from Swechchhasebak Dal in order to take part in the election.
According to the returning officer’s office voting through EVM is underway in 27 wards of Cumilla City Corporation from 8.00am and will continue till 4.00pm uninterruptedly today (Wednesday).
The total number of voters in this election is 229,920. Of them, some 117,092 are female voters and 112,826 are male voters. Besides, there are two hijra (transgender) voters. Votes will be cast in 640 rooms of some 105 centres.
There are five candidates for the post of mayor, 106 candidates for the posts of general councillors and 36 candidates for the posts of reserved female councillors.