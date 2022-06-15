Satisfactory environment, want to monitor throughout the day: Mayoral candidate Nizam

Independent mayoral candidate Mohammad Nizam Uddin Kaiser has expressed satisfaction over the electoral environment of the ongoing Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls. However, he wanted to monitor the situation throughout the day, he said.

Nizam Uddin cast his vote at the Cumilla Victoria College centre at around 8.45am Wednesday. Speaking to the newspersons after casting vote, Nizam Uddin said, “The electoral environment is satisfactory so far.”