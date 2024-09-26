DU Shibir denies involvement in cutting tendons
The secretary general of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s (ICS) Dhaka University unit, SM Farhad Hossain, has categorically denied his party’s involvement in the alleged practice of cutting tendons.
“There is no document in favour of the allegation of tendon cutting against Islami Chhatra Shibir. Rather, in Google search, all the crimes of cutting tendons appeared to be linked to the Chhatra League,” he said during a press conference on the Dhaka University campus on Thursday.
The student front had long been operating its activities covertly on the university campus. Following the changeover in the political landscape, its leaders publicly revealed their political affiliations.
SM Farhad Hossain has completed his postgraduate studies at the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (ISWR). Before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, he simultaneously served as the joint secretary general of the ISWR unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League.
Speaking to the media, the Shibir leader alleged that after assuming power through the 2008 parliamentary election, the Awami League considered Chhatra Shibir as the strongest threat to establishing fascism in the country.
He described the extent of the torture they endured under Awami League rule, saying in some instances, someone was picked up during prayer and was later claimed to be arrested with firearms.
“The Awami League government spread a sense of fear centering us. However, the narrative crumbled after the public appearance of our president and secretary general, as we stood with the students,” SM Farhad said.
Highlighting the participation of masses in the recent movement, he said leaders and activists of different organisations set aside their political identities and took part in the movement in their respective capacities. Like other organisations, the Shibir also mobilised its resources and joined the movement.
"Who planned what or how it was executed -- this urge to claim credit goes against the spirit of the anti-discrimination student movement. Students affiliated with Chhatra Dal and left-leaning organisations also took part in the protests," he added.