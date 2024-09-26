DU Shibir denies involvement in cutting tendons

The secretary general of Islami Chhatra Shibir’s (ICS) Dhaka University unit, SM Farhad Hossain, has categorically denied his party’s involvement in the alleged practice of cutting tendons.

“There is no document in favour of the allegation of tendon cutting against Islami Chhatra Shibir. Rather, in Google search, all the crimes of cutting tendons appeared to be linked to the Chhatra League,” he said during a press conference on the Dhaka University campus on Thursday.