BNP’s dream of caretaker govt will never come true : Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is daydreaming of a caretaker government, but it will never come true, reports BSS.

“BNP is daydreaming for re-installation of the interim government provision in the constitution and their dream will never be fulfilled”, he said.

The minister made the comment replying to a query made by the journalists after visiting the Kalna bridge that has been constructed on the Modhumoti river under Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj district on Thursday morning.