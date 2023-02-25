BNP's march: Clash in four districts, police obstruction in three

At least 23 BNP men were injured as AL men attacked the BNP activists and police detained 5 activists from the spot, alleged district BNP’s member secretary Rafiqul Islam Helali.
District AL general secretary Md Shamsur Rahman, however, said some people might have been injured in BNP’s infighting
Netrokona model police station’s officer in charge (OC) Khandakar Shaker Ahmed said two were detained as BNP men were trying to create anarchy in several places in morning.
In Nilphamari, AL men started a peace rally in front of Poura Supermarket at around 11:30am. A section of BNP men gathered in front of party’s office at the same time to hold their march. Several youth from AL’s peace rally attacked BNP’s march and tore its banner. A chase-counter chase followed and police brought the situation under control later.
Districts AL general secretary Momtazul Haque said BNP leaders started delivering instigative and indecent speeches near as AL started its own programme. The clash took place as some AL men obstructed BNP’s instigation.
District BNP’s joint secretary Kazi Aktaruzzaman, however, said AL men attacked BNP rally without any provocation, leaving several injured.
In Jhalokathi, BNP and its associate bodies’ leaders brought out the march from in front of party’s office at Amtala road area at around 10:30am. Police obstructed as the rally reached Sadhanar Morh area.
Police charged with batons as BNP men tried to march forward defying obstruction. BNP men at one point started to hurl brick chips towards police, injuring three. Police later started to charge baton indiscriminately.
District BNP’s member secretary Shahadat Hossain said, “Police charged our peaceful march with batons without any provocation. They detained 15 BNP activists. They would not be able to stop our struggle for democracy through such repression.”
Jhalokathi Sadar police station’s OC Nasir Uddin Sarker said three cops were injured in head as BNP men hurled brick chips.
Case would be filed over the incident, he added.
Police chased the BNP march from behind and beat up leaders and activists at the BNP office area of college road of Patuakhai town on Saturday morning.
District BNP held a brief rally in front of the party office at Banani area of Patuakhali town. As they started the march, police started charging batons and beating up its leaders and activists who were dispersed.
District BNP’s member secretary Snehangshu Sarkar said several BNP were injured during the police attack.
Sadar police station’s OC Mohammad Maniruzzaman blamed BNP’s internal clash for the incident.
In Natore, six hand-made explosives ('cocktail' bombs) were exploded near BNP’s district office at Alaipur of the district town at around 7:45pm. Later BNP hold its rally in presence of police.
Natore town BNP’s general secretary Zillur Rahman Khan Chowdhury claimed Chhatra League and Jubo League men hurled cocktail from a motorcycle rally to intimidate the BNP men.
District Chhatra League president Farhad Bin Aziz denied the allegation.
Nasim Ahmed, OC of Sadar police station, they are investigating the incident of cocktail blast.
Police have obstructed BNP’s march in Bagerhat. 40 leaders and activists of the party have been detained from different parts of the town, claims BNP. They were detained from Muniganj, Puratan Bazar and Police Station More areas in the town from 9:45 till 10:30am on Saturday.
Asaduzzaman, additional police superintendent of Bagerhat, said both AL and BNP announced to hold separate programme. Police asked BNP to suspend its programme to keep maintain law and order. Defying the police order, BNP continued its programme aggressively and tried to create anarchy.
Police later detained 20-25, he added.
In Gazipur, BNP men brought out the march from the party’s district office in the afternoon. The march was supposed to go till Jorpukur area, but police barred them putting a barricade. In Magura, BNP’s march can sustain only 200 metres due to obstruction of police.