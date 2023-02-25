BNP's march: Clash in four districts, police obstruction in three

BNP’s march to press home ’10-point demand for restoration of democracy’ at a district level has been marked with clashes in at least four districts. Police obstructed the march in at least three districts. Crude bombs were hurled near BNP office in one district.

Three cops were injured as BNP men clashed with police in Jhalokathi. Several persons were injured as police charged the BNP’s march with batons in Patuakhali. In Netrokona, BNP alleged Awami League men swooped on their activists who gathered to hold the centrally-announced event. Crude bombs were hurled from a motorcycle rally near BNP office before the programme in Natore. In Bagerhat, BNP men alleged that police detained at least 40 of their activists before the march. Awami League and BNP men clashed in Nilphamari.

The opposition BNP held march programmes today, Saturday, in its 66 organisational districts to press home its 10-point demand including reining in the unbridled prices of essentials, release of its leaders-activists including chairperson Khaleda Zia and holding the next parliamentary election under a neutral caretaker government. Central leaders including standing committee members joined the event in districts.

The ruling party men also in the streets today as Jubo League hold ‘peace rally’ in districts and cities.

In Netrokona, BNP men gathered at Parla Bus stand, Banoapara, Kurpar and Muktarpara areas in the city to hold the march. BNP alleged that ruling party men attacked their activists with, snatched and set ablaze their banners and vendalised motorbikes and microbuses. Police fired two blank shots in Kurpar area to bring the situation under control.