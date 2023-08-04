Case filed against Nur for obstructing govt work, misbehaving with police 

A case has been filed with Hatirjheel Police station in the city against Nurul Haque Nur, the president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, for misbehaving with the police and obstructing government work, UNB reports.
Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and head of the DB, Harun Or Rashid, confirmed the incident while talking to reporters at Minto Road Detective Branch (DB) headquarters on Thursday afternoon.
He stated that it is the duty of all citizens to cooperate with the police. Nur should have provided assistance to the police after they had identified themselves.
However, despite knowing the identities of the police officers, he went on Facebook Live and used abusive language, referring to them as robbers.
“As a leader and also a meritorious student of Dhaka University, we did not expect this behaviour from Nur,” the DB chief said.
“Despite what he has done, we have treated him well. And from his room we arrested the accused. We have not done anything outside the law,” he added.
In response to the journalist’s question whether any action will be taken against him for sheltering an accused of a case at his home and obstructing the police work, Harun said, “We think it is an offence that he has used abusive language, misbehaved with police and obstructed the government work on Facebook live. Due to this, a case has been filed against hi
Inspector (Investigation) of Hatirjheel Police Station Sharif Miazi said that a case has been filed against Nur by the DB Police on Wednesday night for obstructing the work of the police and misbehaving with them.