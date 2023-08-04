Case filed against Nur for obstructing govt work, misbehaving with police 

A case has been filed with Hatirjheel Police station in the city against Nurul Haque Nur, the president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, for misbehaving with the police and obstructing government work, UNB reports.

Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and head of the DB, Harun Or Rashid, confirmed the incident while talking to reporters at Minto Road Detective Branch (DB) headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

He stated that it is the duty of all citizens to cooperate with the police. Nur should have provided assistance to the police after they had identified themselves.