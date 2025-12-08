Everyone is bad except one, this AL era narrative still prevails: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the Awami League-era narrative—that "one person is good and everyone else is bad"—is still being actively propagated.

He declared that this practice poses a serious threat to democracy and insisted that such a system must be fundamentally changed.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks at an event organised by the BNP at the Krishibid Institution (KIB) Auditorium in Farmgate, Dhaka, on Monday evening.

He delivered his address virtually from London during the event, titled 'Plan for Nation Building', held to mark the month of victory. Over 1,000 leaders from various levels across 75 units of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) across the country participated in the programme.