Sohel Taj marches towards Gonobhaban to press home three demands

Around 50-60 people were already waiting in front of South Plaza of the Sangsad Bhaban near the Manik Mia Avenue before the scheduled time when Sohel Taj’s sister Mahjabeen Ahmed and lawyer Turin Afroz reached the spot. Sohel Taj reached the spot at around 4:15pm and began the march. At that time over 150 leaders and activists were with him.

Sohel Taj and his sister Mahjabeen were at the forefront of the march. Sohel Taj was holding a placard with three demands – announcing 10 April (Bangladesh Ganaparishad was formed on 10 April 1971) the Republic Day, 3 November Jail Killing Day has to be observed nationally, and the contributions and biographies of all of the important people, including the four national leaders, and true and complete history of Liberation War have to be included in all textbooks with due importance.