Spate of rape ‘tarnished nation’s dignity: BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that ruling ‘party men’ are badly tarnishing the country’s image in the international arena by indulging in rape and violence against women, reports UNB.

“The UN Secretary General has issued a statement expressing his deep concern over the increase in the rate of rape and violence against women in Bangladesh. This’s a rare instance,” he said.

Speaking at a sit-in programme, he said, “This statement has levelled the dignity of people of Bangladesh with ground and badly dented the country’s image. Ruling party men are not only repressing women and raping them, but also raping entire Bangladesh. The statement (of the UN) is a big proof of it.”