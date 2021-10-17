State minister for information must seek apology: GM Quader

“No MP from the ruling party can oppose any decision of the government due to Article 70 of the constitution. It helps consolidate all powers in the hands of one person. About 90 per cent of the country’s executive, legislative branches and also judiciary through the president is under the control of the head of government. So, nothing is possible to do going beyond what the head of government wants to,” he observed.

GM Quader, also the deputy opposition leader in parliament, said a law must be enacted in accordance with the constitution for the formation of the election commission to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

“The election commission is being formed without a law which is like appointing a referee on behalf of a team in a football game. The election commission will have to be constituted with suitable people as per a law and all powers should be given to it in accordance with the constitution,” the Jatiya Party chief said.

Out of 40 registered political parties, he said only Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party now remain active while the rest have become signboard-only political parties.