Statements of foreigners out of diplomatic courtesy: Info minister

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the statements of foreigners over the death of Mushtaq are out of courtesy, reports news agency UNB.
“I also feel sad for the death and it is really unacceptable. A probe-body has been formed to find out the reasons behind the death. It will be revealed in the probe report how he died.
“But, some ambassadors gave statements over the death which is out of courtesy. There is law in their own countries and arrests and punishments were made in line with the law,” he said.
Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, told reporters after addressing the 2nd founding anniversary of Bangla daily newspaper ‘Somoyer Alo’ on Bir Uttam CR Datta Road in the capital.
This is our internal matter and I don’t think that anyone should not interfere in this issue. This is out of diplomatic courtesy
Hasan said the independent and sovereign Bangladesh is now a self-reliant state. “We’ve built the Padma Bridge with our own fund and we are not dependent on anyone. So, I would like to urge to get rid of the old habit of making such statements in hurry.”
Replying to a query, the minister said, the statement was not given from the United States. One of the human rights commissioners of the UN gave the statement who was a president of Chile, he said, adding that many human rights violations incidents took place during his tenure in Chile.
Did they give any statement when extreme human rights violations were committed in the United States, children were separated from their parents year after year, people were shot and killed indiscriminately in France, and tortured at Guantanamo Bay?, he questioned.
“This is our internal matter and I don’t think that anyone should not interfere in this issue. This is out of diplomatic courtesy,” said Hasan.
Replying to a query over Covid-19 vaccine, the minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir himself made campaign against the vaccine and tried to create confusion among the people, saying that the vaccine would not work. But, he took the vaccine, Hasan added.
The minister urged the BNP leaders to remain careful while criticising the government so that they wouldn’t have to face embarrassing situation in future.
Earlier, in the function the information minister wished success of the newspaper, saying the daily is trying to act as a mirror of the society which was reflected in its publications after birth.
The minister hoped that the role of mass media as the fourth organ of the state and in building the society will be on in future also.
Murad also wished success of the daily Somoyer Alo.