Stay alert against recurrence of 15, 21 Aug-like incidents: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called upon all to remain alert so that the country never witnesses the recurrence of incidents like 15 August 1975 carnage and the 21 August 2004 grenade attacks, reports BSS.

“Conspiracies are still being hatched at home and abroad. The plotters are making their evil designs from behind the scene. So, everyone should remain alert against the recurrence of 15 August and 21 August incidents,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a discussion, joining it virtually from his official residence on the parliament premises, organised by Mohila Awami League at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office.