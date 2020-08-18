Stay alert against recurrence of 15, 21 Aug-like incidents: Quader

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called upon all to remain alert so that the country never witnesses the recurrence of incidents like 15 August 1975 carnage and the 21 August 2004 grenade attacks, reports BSS.
“Conspiracies are still being hatched at home and abroad. The plotters are making their evil designs from behind the scene. So, everyone should remain alert against the recurrence of 15 August and 21 August incidents,” he said.
Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a discussion, joining it virtually from his official residence on the parliament premises, organised by Mohila Awami League at AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office.
He said the BNP-Jamaat clique had introduced killing, terrorism, conspiracy and communalism in the country’s politics and they are continuing their evil acts of hatching conspiracy at home and abroad.
The AL general secretary said it was very sorrowful and darkest chapter of the country’s history that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who brought independence for the soil could not get two yards of land after his assassination (in the capital).
His body was buried in Tungipara, far away from the capital, he said, adding that could the soil of Bangladesh absorb the blood of Bangabandhu?
Quader said Bangabandhu’s existence is indistinguishable from Bangladesh’s map. “Hundreds of conspiracies and evil designs could not kill him as Bangabandhu remains alive in the hearts of millions of people,” he said, adding that thousands of people now go to Tungipara, the birthplace of Bangabandhu, which was once a dark and silent place.
The minister said after overcoming different hurdles and conspiracies, Bangabandhu’s daughter returned to Bangladesh in 1981 and gradually she had turned into a symbol of trust, and nucleolus of confidence and pathfinder of progress and prosperity.
As Sheikh Hasina remains in power, the killers of Bangabandhu have been brought to justice and the nation got freed from stigma, he said, adding that diplomatic efforts have further been intensified to bring back the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu to execute their capital punishment.
“Sheikh Hasina can be compared with only herself. In one hand, she took tough stance against corruption and irregularities and on the other hand, she never finds party identities in bringing any offenders or killers to justice. She considers wrongdoers as only wrongdoers,” he said.
Mohila Awami League president Safia Khatun presided over the programme moderated by its general secretary Mahmuda Begum Krik.