Stop repression on teachers, students: Zafrullah to govt

“Sachetan Nagarik Samaj” arranged the rally in front of the National Museum in the capital’s Shahbagh area protesting Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL’s) threat to Dhaka University prof Asif Nazrul and obstruction to democratic programmes like meetings and rallies.
The rally was also meant for mounting pressure on the government to release the students and youth leaders arrested during their demonstrations against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last visit to Bangladesh on 26 March.
Zafrullah, a freedom fighter, strongly protested the padlocking of the office room of Dhaka University’s prof Asif Nazrul due to a Facebook status.
He warned that the nation may face disaster since it cannot show respect to a university teacher like Asif Nazrul.
Zafrullah said the government promised not to file any case against the students who took part in the safe-road movement, but cases remained pending for three years.
He further said 54 students arrested for protesting the arrival of Narendra Modi have not yet been granted bail. “This case should be withdrawn immediately.”
Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said Chhatra League locked the room of Asif Nazrul though he did not mention the name of any person or party on his Facebook post. “They (BCL) are oppressors.”
He urged the Dhaka University proctor to lodge a complaint with Shahbagh police station against those padlocked Asif Nazrul’s office and bring them to justice.