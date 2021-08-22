Stop repression on teachers, students: Zafrullah to govt

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury on Saturday urged the government to stop “repressing and harassing” students and teachers to avert a dire consequence in case of change in power, reports UNB.

“Stop attacks on teachers and students and filing cases against them. Only then you won’t have to see the scene of Kabul that as feared by Asif Nazrul. Otherwise, it will not be a surprise to see the emergence of a Kabul-like situation in the country,” he said after a protest rally.