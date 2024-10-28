No decision yet to ban any political party: CA press wing

The interim government has taken no decision so far to ban any political party. Chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said this while addressing a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital this evening.

Responding to a question over the removal of the president, he said the advisers are discussing the issue and trying to reach a political consensus.

The government is also holding talks with the leaders of the anti-dissemination student movement and stakeholders involved in the July-August uprising, Azad said.

“We hope a decision will be taken through a consensus….the government is trying to reach a decision to this end in consultation with all political parties,” he said.