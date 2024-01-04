93pc of AL candidates are millionaires: SHUJAN

According to the SHUJAN report, the profession of around 59 percent of the candidates in this election was business. Of Awami League's 265 candidates, 170 (64.15 per cent) were businesspersons. Of Jatiya Party's 262 candidates, 173 (66.3 per cent) were businesspersons. Of the 433 independent candidates, 302 (69.75 per cent) were businesspersons.

The number of businessperson candidates this time has increased compared to the 2018 elections to the 11th Jatiya Sangsad. In the last election, around 52 per cent of the candidates were businesspersons.

The SHUJAN report said that 32.49 per cent of the candidates this time had Masters degrees and 26.43 were graduates having Bachelor's degrees. There were cases at present against 9.51 per cent of the candidates. Of the candidates, 915 (47.4 per cent) paid income tax. Of them, 352 paid over Tk 100,000 in income tax.

Senior lawyer and executive member of SHUJAN, Shahdin Malik, said, "The activities of our political party leaders would put barbarians to shame. This election is Awami League versus 'independent league'. Once they win the election, most of the independent candidates will join Awami League. So it would be no surprise if 280 members of the next parliament are of the ruling party. There will be not even the slightest semblance of democracy in the next two or three years."

The press briefing was conducted by former justice MA Matin. He said, "The people no longer expect anything from the parliament. But no one will accept this parliament. There certainly will be light at the end of the tunnel. We hope there will be good elections in the future in Bangladesh."