Contest in the elections, make money, become a millionaire

In a recent lecture on ‘The Continuing War of Liberation’ organised by Prothoma Prokashan, economist and former adviser to the caretaker government professor Rehman Sobhan said we have gained independence, but not freedom. Over half a century has passed since independence, but the struggle for economic emancipation continues.

While talking about the struggle for freedom, he laid emphasis on democracy, good governance, equity of resources and justice.

Rehman Sobhan feels that the character of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) is gradually changing. It has become a hub for opportunists. The class of lawmakers has been undergoing a transformation. The people have come to know a scenario of this transformation in the affidavits of the candidates in the 7 January election. This is a positive side of this election

Although the election commission could not unite all the political parties, it was able to expose the character of a section of our public representatives. Hundred per cent would have been fulfilled if BNP had participated in the election. What can be done, the Awal commission is preparing for the election with this regret in mind.

However, the affidavits that the candidates have submitted don't show the real value of properties. That should not do. Before the submission of the affidavit, they consulted with experienced lawyers so that the prices of jewellery, land, apartments and houses can be shown less than the actual price. Seeing the affidavits of candidates, colleague Sarfuddin Ahmed in Prothom Alo wrote, 'Shaista Khan period has returned in the affidavits'.