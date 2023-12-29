Contest in the elections, make money, become a millionaire

In a recent lecture on ‘The Continuing War of Liberation’ organised by Prothoma Prokashan, economist and former adviser to the caretaker government professor Rehman Sobhan said we have gained independence, but not freedom. Over half a century has passed since independence, but the struggle for economic emancipation continues.
While talking about the struggle for freedom, he laid emphasis on democracy, good governance, equity of resources and justice.
Rehman Sobhan feels that the character of the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) is gradually changing. It has become a hub for opportunists. The class of lawmakers has been undergoing a transformation. The people have come to know a scenario of this transformation in the affidavits of the candidates in the 7 January election. This is a positive side of this election
Although the election commission could not unite all the political parties, it was able to expose the character of a section of our public representatives. Hundred per cent would have been fulfilled if BNP had participated in the election. What can be done, the Awal commission is preparing for the election with this regret in mind.
However, the affidavits that the candidates have submitted don't show the real value of properties. That should not do. Before the submission of the affidavit, they consulted with experienced lawyers so that the prices of jewellery, land, apartments and houses can be shown less than the actual price. Seeing the affidavits of candidates, colleague Sarfuddin Ahmed in Prothom Alo wrote, 'Shaista Khan period has returned in the affidavits'.
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi once proudly said the quality of lifestyle of 40 million people in Bangladesh is of European standard. He talked about 40 million people of upper level. But he didn't talk about 40 million people of lower level, whose lifestyle is lower than many countries of Africa. Our ministers and MPs like to see one side of the coin.
He didn't mention any names, but questions were asked. During the Shaistha Khan period, eight maunds of rice could be bought for one taka. One of our candidates mentioned the price of 20 bighas of land as Tk 2,000. Perhaps, it was during the reign of Shaistha Khan or his descendants.
Analysing the records of the candidates, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has made a list of millionaires and billionaires. It shows 87 per cent of Awami League candidates are millionaires. Of the independent candidates, 47 per cent are millionaires. Influential and wealthy candidates are independent candidates from Awami League. In that case, the number of millionaires from Awami League will increase. Of the Jatiya Party candidates, 22 per cent are millionaires.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), once a trailblazer of scientific socialism, is not lagging behind. Ten per cent of their candidates are millionaires. 17 per cent of the candidates of the Workers Party, which is working for the working class, are millionaires.
The organisation estimates the number of millionaires on the basis of moveable assets including cash, bank deposit, share, investments in the savings certificates and jewelleries. Immovable assets including land, house or apartments are not estimated.
TIB has analysed affidavits of 1,920 candidates uploaded on the website of the election commission. It is also learnt that total moveable assets of all candidates and their dependents, wives or husbands stands at Tk 670 billion. Moveable assets of 72 per cent of the candidates are below Tk 10 million. 21 per cent of the candidates have assets from Tk 10 million to 100 million. Assets of others are more than this. 18 candidates have assets over Tk 1 billion each.
In the election of 2018, 274 candidates were millionaires (17pc), which increased to 571 (27pc). In 2008, Awami League's millionaire candidates were 28 per cent of total candidates, which increased to 87 per cent. BNP is not participating in this year's election. However, they participated in the elections of 2008 and 2018. In the election of 2018, of their total candidates, 51 per cent were millionaires. In 2008, the rate was 45 per cent.
In that context, there are no poor candidates in either of the parties. The income of many has increased manifold. For example, the name of Awami League lawmaker and candidate of Dhaka-20, Benazir Ahmed can be mentioned. In five years, his assets increased 2238 per cent (about 48.8 million). The assets of food minister Sadhan Chanda Majumdar have increased by 6350 per cent in 15 years, which is the highest rise.
At the press conference, TIB said as per information available with them a minister of the cabinet has multiple companies, which are not shown in the affidavit. Six companies owned by the minister and his wife are running a housing business in the UK. The value of the assets of those companies stands at Tk 23.12 billion. But TIB didn't mention the name of the minister. TIB executive director Iftekharuzzaman said they are ready to provide information and proof if the government authorities want.
In the affidavit, Kishoreganj-3 constituency independent candidate and Swechhasebak League's labour affairs secretary Golam Kabir Bhuiyan wrote he has over 646 acres of land. Jamalpur-5 constituency Jatiya Party candidate Md Zakir Hossain has the highest amount of land, 813 acres. However, as per the Land Reform Act-2023, a person cannot own over 100 bighas of land including agriculture and non-agriculture. How did they become owners of this huge amount of land?
Now let's look at the voters by whom minister and MPs were elected or will be elected in the future.
In a webinar titled 'Social safety net: Where is Bangladesh' held in October last year, Dhaka University economics department professor Bazlul Haque Khandaker said around 25 per cent of the people are insecure. They can sink below the poverty line all of a sudden with the slightest of pressure as was seen during the Covid pandemic. So 55 to 60 per cent of the people should be brought under the social safety net programme.
The government has allocated 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent of GDP to the social safety net programme. If the pension of the government employees is excluded, the allocation decreases to 1.5 per cent to 1.7 per cent.
The government has provided supportive smart cards to 10 million families, who can buy rice, lentils and edible oil at an affordable price. Each family is given five kg rice for Tk 30 per kg a week. Rice cannot be bought below Tk 50 in the market. These families do not have the capacity to buy daily necessaries at market price. The line of women and men in front of TCB trucks is increasing. If each family has five members, 50 million people are getting benefits of smart cards. Besides, under the safety net programme of the government, if the beneficiaries are counted, 10 million more people will be added.
Bangabandhu wanted to change the fate of poor people, but their fate has not changed. Rather, those who are doing politics with these poor people are becoming ministers and MPs and amassing huge amounts of wealth.
90 per cent of public representatives do not live in their localities. They permanently live in Dhaka. Some of them have built houses in London, Manila, Dubai, Toronto and New York. They only meet them during the election period. This is the characteristic of smart public representatives of smart Bangladesh.
Salute in advance to millionaires and billionaires in the affidavits.
*Sohrab Hassan is joint editor at Prothom Alo.
*This article, originally published in the Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam