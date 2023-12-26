Cooperation, non-cooperation and who’s responsible for the violence

Political parties in almost all countries of the world have ideological differences. But that does not mean they’ll keep the other out of the election fray or remain away from the polls. In Bangladesh, whoever is in power makes an effort to swing the election in their own favour and take up strategies accordingly. The BNP government first created controversy by extending the age limit for judges. The Awami League government exacerbated the controversy by removing the caretaker government system from the constitution before the full verdict of the court was passed in this regard.

We also need to remember that the caretaker system is not the ideal for elections to be held in any country. But when a political leadership loses all qualification, capability and impartiality to hold a free and fair election, then there is no alternative to a caretaker or non-partisan government. For the sake of argument if we say that Awami League did away with the caretaker system in order to uphold the spirit of the constitution, even then the question remains, why could they not hold free, fair and inclusive elections in 2014 and 2018? Why was the latter election even more controversial than the former?

Even though the two sides held inflexible stances before 28 October, the people had hoped that they would eventually reach a consensus. But instead of reaching a consensus, the two sides took on almost frontline battle positions. The government sent thousands of BNP leaders and activists to prison on charges of ‘terrorism and sabotage’. And BNP took up hartals, blockades and non-cooperation as the last resort in its movement. The opposition parties in Bangladesh have held hartals and blockades before, but this is the very first time that there has been a call for non-cooperation. In the height of unrest during March 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had called for a non-cooperation movement against the Pakistan rulers, and the people of all walks of life actively complied. Bangladesh had been running at the behest of Bangabandhu. The situation is entirely different now.

Before taking up its programmes, BNP did not even consult with the 63 other parties in the movement. It is not only the ruling Awami League that has a Big Brother attitude. BNP has such an attitude too. A senior leader of Ganatantra Mancha said on a private TV channel show, “BNP has not discussed matters with us, but we have moral support for this programme.”

Again, there are questions about the sort of non-cooperation. BNP has called upon the people not to pay gas, water and electricity bills and not to carry out bank transactions. The thing is, firstly, does BNP have the power to challenge the government and the administration in this manner? Secondly, does BNP believe the people en masse will refuse to pay their electricity, gas and water bills and halt their bank transactions? Calling for programmes to which the people will not respond, will simply weaken and isolate the party further.