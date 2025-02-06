No info on who involved in vandalism at Dhanmondi 32: Hafiz Uddin Ahmed

BNP standing committee member Hafiz Uddin Ahmed believes that the unity of all patriotic forces is needed in Bangladesh at this moment.

Referring to the incident of vandalism at the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dhanmondi 32 he said, “We do not have the information about who did this. Neither do we have information about what role the government played in this. Hopefully everything will be clear in a short time about who instigated this incident and who are responsible for it.”

Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said this at a discussion titled ‘The Future of Democracy in the Current Political Context’ organised by Swadhinata Forum at the National Press Club today, Thursday afternoon.

Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, “If we get complete information, we will publish BNP’s reaction to this in front of the media and the public. It’s not right to comment based on incomplete information.”