No info on who involved in vandalism at Dhanmondi 32: Hafiz Uddin Ahmed
BNP standing committee member Hafiz Uddin Ahmed believes that the unity of all patriotic forces is needed in Bangladesh at this moment.
Referring to the incident of vandalism at the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dhanmondi 32 he said, “We do not have the information about who did this. Neither do we have information about what role the government played in this. Hopefully everything will be clear in a short time about who instigated this incident and who are responsible for it.”
Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said this at a discussion titled ‘The Future of Democracy in the Current Political Context’ organised by Swadhinata Forum at the National Press Club today, Thursday afternoon.
Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, “If we get complete information, we will publish BNP’s reaction to this in front of the media and the public. It’s not right to comment based on incomplete information.”
However, this leader from BNP’s policy-making forum added, “We assume that these incidents may become obstacles to democracy in the coming days. For that, some may try to create chaos. Especially, we will try to find out if there is interference from the neighboring countries.”
Yesterday, the house on Dhanmondi 32 was vandalised on the day marking six month anniversary of the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in the face of student-people's uprising and took refuge there. The demolition of the house continued in the morning today.
In this context, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed commented that Sheikh Hasina is conspiring to create chaos in the country, sitting in India. He said, “The fallen dictator Sheikh Hasina, sitting in India, wants to lead this country to instability and destruction."
He continued, “We got the Bangladesh of our desire after a liberation in 1971. However our dreams were shattered right away after the independence. The goals of equality, human dignity, and social justice… for which we had fought slowly vanished into thin air.”
Mentioning the name of Awami League, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said, “They are not concerned about the country. Their main goal is to facilitate their own party, their own family, their own interests, and accumulate their own wealth. We don’t know how much property the Awami League leaders have in Bangladesh today.”
“We occasionally see news in the media. I didn’t know before that Sheikh family alone has eight bungalows in Gazipur area. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s peon made wealth worth Tk 4 billion (Tk 400 crore) and travels around in helicopters. It is just unimaginable,” he added.
Hafiz Uddin hoped that a democratic system will soon be introduced in the country. For, a lot of incidents happen only because of the lack of democracy. Without mentioning any names, he said that a quarter thinks that if the election is held right now, BNP will be victorious. So, they are trying to delay this election as much as possible. It cannot be crime that BNP has gained popularity.
He said, “We don’t understand why the election will be delayed to keep BNP away from power. I will request professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of the interim government, to take initiative to quickly restore democracy. Elections are the main instrument of democracy.”
Among others, BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Habibur Rahman, Syed Moazzem Hossain and joint secretary general Abdus Salam Azad also addressed the discussion, chaired by Swadhinata Forum president Abu Naser Muhammad Rahmatullah and moderated by vice-president Ishtiaq Ahmed.