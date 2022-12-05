BNP to consider safe venues except Suhrawardy Udyan, Turag river bank

BNP is ready to propose such names if police want to know it, he added.
“If they (police) can propose to us any spot except that of Suhrawardy (Udyan) and Turag (river bank) within the Dhaka city that we would find safe, we will consider that. If they can’t find that and ask us, we would say them where we want to organise the rally,” said the central leader.
Pressed on if BNP has any chosen spot, Mirza Abbas said, “We will say whether we have any chosen spot when you (police) would propose any name to us.”
He also said he can’t talk now about any list of names of chosen spots to organise the rally.
Mirza Abbas also alleged that a reign of terror has been created in Dhaka city regarding the rally of BNP. “Miscreants of Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked Dhaka city BNP leader Ishraque Hossain when he went to distribute leaflets in front of Jagannath University yesterday (Sunday). Though Ishraque survived the attack, his car was vandalised and many leaders were attacked there,” he told the media.
Mirza Abbas warned that the government has to bear the responsibilities if any counter-attack is carried out during any further attacks during the distribution of leaflets.
The senior BNP leader alleged that the government has raised the hype that there will be violence. “We said about organising a peaceful rally. Is the distribution of our leaflets banned? Is there any ban of preparatory works for the rally? Organising rally is my constitutional right,” he added.
Expressing his grievances, Mirza Abbas said, “The government won’t fall because of a rally. Don’t know why the government is so scared.”
Asking the government not to pose any hindrance to the peaceful rally of BNP at Naya Paltan, Mirza Abbas said, “Stop this attack and filing cases.”
Mentioning that the house of Dhaka district BNP president Khandakar Ashfaq was attacked, he alleged that attacks are being carried against the people who would participate in the rally or they (ruling Awami League men and the government) are assuming would turn up.
He however said the BNP activists do not fear the attacks. “BNP will hold the rally braving all terrors,” said the BNP policymaker.
Regarding ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader’s speech that BNP was given chances in nine rallies but no more chance will be given to them, Mirza Abbas said, “Bangladesh has not been given on lease to anyone. He has been talking incoherently for the last few days. Will we accept this incoherently talking?”