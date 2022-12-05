BNP to consider safe venues except Suhrawardy Udyan, Turag river bank

BNP is ready to propose such names if police want to know it, he added.

“If they (police) can propose to us any spot except that of Suhrawardy (Udyan) and Turag (river bank) within the Dhaka city that we would find safe, we will consider that. If they can’t find that and ask us, we would say them where we want to organise the rally,” said the central leader.

Pressed on if BNP has any chosen spot, Mirza Abbas said, “We will say whether we have any chosen spot when you (police) would propose any name to us.”

He also said he can’t talk now about any list of names of chosen spots to organise the rally.