Pro-BNP lawyers attack to halt SCBA polls: Quader

Predicting that the next general elections is not far away, he said the polls may be held in December this year or January next year.
"Our main objective is to hold elections. Many are out now to halt elections," the AL general secretary said.
He said Fakhrul warned that the AL would be responsible if anything bad happens in the next elections.
"That means BNP wants to do something bad. They are hatching conspiracy afresh. They are involved in plots sensing defeat in polls," he added.
Quader said that BNP would not gain anything by threatening to do something bad in the upcoming elections, as it is not 2013-14-like situation and the country's people are not afraid of the BNP's threat.
The AL leaders and workers are united now, so no party would be able to defeat the ruling AL in elections, he said.
