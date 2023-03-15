Pro-BNP lawyers attack to halt SCBA polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has alleged pro-BNP lawyers carried out attacks on the court premises to stop the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections held on Wednesday.

"A (BNP) leader was held while stealing ballots in the SCBA polls. They wanted to win the polls by stealing ballots and that is why they carried out recurrent attacks to halt the elections," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks while speaking at a joint meeting at the AL's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

The joint meeting was held with the AL central leaders and the presidents and general secretaries of AL's city units and its affiliated organisations.

Presiding over the meeting, Quader asked BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, saying "Who made 1.23 crore fake voters? Do not accuse AL of stealing votes. BNP is the king in vote stealing".