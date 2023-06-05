Hero Alam to contest Dhaka-17 by-polls

YouTuber Ashraful Hossain alias Hero Alam has expressed his desire to contest the by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency which fell vacant at the death of parliamentarian Akbar Hossain Pathan alias Farooque, who was also a popular actor of Bangla cinema.

He will collect the nomination paper as an independent candidate from the election commission office at Agargaon in Dhaka.

The YouTuber confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Monday.