CEC wants fair election with concerted effort from all

The election commission wants to hold a fair election in Barishal City Corporation (BCC) with coordinated effort from all, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.
If someone breaks the rules during Barishal City Corporation elections, the candidates have to try to resist it. There will be a presiding officer to whom their polling agents can complain, said the CEC.
“If the presiding officer neglects his duty, we will take strict action against him. You (candidates) also have to perform your duties well,” he said while addressing a meeting with the candidates in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation election.
The meeting was organised by the Returning Officer of the election at Barishal Shilpakala Academy hall in the evening.
In the meeting, the CEC listened to various complaints of the candidates and took on board possible solutions and various suggestions.
“Everyone should be alert on the voting day. I am not saying that the election will be held well just because of our efforts. You should try to do the same. It won’t be possible for the attempt of law enforcement only. There has to be a concerted effort,” he said.
“Gazipur city election is an example of how the presiding officers will perform their duties properly. The presiding officers performed their duties fairly well. If we get complaints that voters could not go to the centre, could not cast vote, there were ‘mastans’ (miscreants) in the centre who resisted them, then the election will be questioned,” added the CEC.
“The polling agents and you (candidates) will have to resist equally inside. If you (candidates) show power and say I have to vote, then democracy will be destroyed. If elected, there will be no support from the people. So the call is that you will try to develop democracy in a healthy way,” the CEC said.
He also announced that CCTV cameras will be installed at all the polling stations in Barishal like Gazipur.
Election commissioner Brig. Gen. (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan and secretary of the election commission secretariat Md Jahangir Alam were present as special guests at the event.