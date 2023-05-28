CEC wants fair election with concerted effort from all

“If the presiding officer neglects his duty, we will take strict action against him. You (candidates) also have to perform your duties well,” he said while addressing a meeting with the candidates in the upcoming Barishal City Corporation election.

The meeting was organised by the Returning Officer of the election at Barishal Shilpakala Academy hall in the evening.

In the meeting, the CEC listened to various complaints of the candidates and took on board possible solutions and various suggestions.

“Everyone should be alert on the voting day. I am not saying that the election will be held well just because of our efforts. You should try to do the same. It won’t be possible for the attempt of law enforcement only. There has to be a concerted effort,” he said.