BCL top leaders in rivalry with DU unit

The central president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are embroiled in a rivalry with the top two leaders of its most significant Dhaka University (DU) unit over different issues.

The DU unit leaders alleged that they do not receive due respect or political courtesy from the central leaders.

The longstanding feud has come to the fore following the recent student rally in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on 1 September, where prime minister Sheikh Hasina attended as the chief guest.

During the rally, the central president and secretary delivered speeches in the presence of the chief guest, leaving no opportunity for the DU unit leaders to speak.