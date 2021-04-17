The independent government certainly started from Mujibnagar

Baidhyanathtala of Meherpur is the birthplace of Independent Bangladesh. This place was named 'Mujibnagar' on 17 April 1971. The first prime minister of the Bangladesh government Tajuddin Ahmad proudly gave the place this name. At that time, the official letterhead bore the words, 'People's Republic of Bangladesh, Mujibnagar.' The address of the government was Mujibnagar.

Special events should be officially held at Mujibnagar on 17 April every year. This is the aspiration of the people too. The absence of any state event on Mujibnagar Day hurts me.

Mujibnagar needs to be recognised by the state as a historical place of Bangladesh. Various programmes, including a national event, should be arranged there by the state on 17 April every year so that the new generation can learn about the history of the liberation war. They can be informed and be proud.

Mujibnagar is not just a historical place but also the territory of our liberation war and the constitution of our state. Every country that has achieved independence through a struggle, has a place to which the people are emotionally linked. For example, Philadelphia of America is marked as an important historical place. Similarly, an appropriate structure can be erected at Mujibnagar, it can be a place of grand commemoration,

The Mujibnagar museum should be enriched more. Arms and ammunition of the liberation war can be collected and preserved there, along with various paintings of the struggle. All historical and memorial events should be displayed in the museum so it can be a full-fledged museum of liberation war. This is evidence of our heritage and history and should be of international standard so the people can understand that Mujibnagar is the birthplace of Bangladesh. It was from Mujibnagar that the entire world originally and officially came to know about Independent Bangladesh.