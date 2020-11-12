TIB study partial, politically motivated: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday described the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) on good governance in facing coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as partial and politically motivated, reports state run news agency BSS.

“TIB’s study is partial and it is more political than research-oriented,” he told a press briefing at his official residence on parliament premises.

Mentioning that the study was carried out in severe negative perspective, the minister said the study stated about Digital Security Act and withdrawing of all cases filed for harassment while giving recommendations on what to do to face COVID-19.