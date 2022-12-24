Speculations over Kader Siddique's return to AL as he meets PM Hasina

Kader Siddique, president of the Krishak Sramik Janata League (KSJL), has met prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina along with his family members, on the eve of the ruling party’s national council.

They went to the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban on Friday evening and stayed there for over an hour.

The meeting sparked a speculation if Kader Siddique, who was once associated with Awami League, is returning to his previous party.

Talking to Prothom Alo over the phone, the KSJL president said he, in response to a call by the prime minister, went there around 6:00 pm in the evening and had discussions with her for around 1.5 hours.