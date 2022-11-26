PM hints at holding no dialogue before next general election

The prime minister said this while addressing the opening session of the sixth triennial council of the Bangladesh Mohila Awami League (BMAL), the women's wing of the ruling Awami League, at the historic Suhrawardi Udyan, here in the capital city this afternoon.

"Many people say dialogue should be held. With whom the dialogue will be held, is it with the BNP, the convicted accused, Khaleda Zia and Tarique Zia, who wanted to kill me by grenade attacks?" she said.

The prime minister questioned whether they would have to hold dialogue with the corrupts, embezzlers of orphan's money, money launderers, arms traffickers, grenade attackers, killers of Ivy Rahman.

She added that Ziaur Rahman, husband of Khaleda Zia, was the killer of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.